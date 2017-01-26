Louisville Bats unveil incredible Muhammad Ali-themed jerseys for tribute in June

The Louisville Bats have planned perhaps the greatest theme night of the 2017 minor-league baseball season. The Reds’ Triple-A affiliate will honor Muhammad Ali on June 3 – the one-year anniversary of the boxing great’s death.

As part of the “I Am Ali” festival this summer, the Bats will host a Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night at Louisville Slugger Field. And the players will wear these stunning Ali-themed jerseys:

The former heavyweight champion and cultural icon – known as Cassius Clay in his younger days – was born and raised in Louisville, and he was laid to rest there after his death at age 74.

Louisville Bats Senior Vice President Greg Galiette released this statement:

“The Louisville Bats Organization is honored to be part of this wonderful series of community events which on June 3rd will kick off the first of six weekends focusing on spreading Muhammad Ali’s six core principals in our community. We the Louisville Bats franchise were very appreciative of the support that Muhammad provided to his hometown baseball team over the years … often visiting us both at old Cardinal Stadium when we were the Louisville Redbirds and then at Louisville Slugger Field our current home as the Louisville Bats. And on Saturday, June 3rd I am sure that our players will also be honored to wear the one of kind Louisville Bats / ‘Muhammad Ali’ themed Jerseys that we have designed when we pay tribute to the Champ on Muhammad Ali Night.”

Following the game on June 3, the jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Muhammad Ali Center.