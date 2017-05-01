Online and Print Disclosures:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The MLB® on FOX Sweepstakes consists of 5 Daily Entry Periods beginning at 12:00am ET on 5/2/17, and ending 5/6/17 at 6:59pm ET. Open to legal U.S. residents residing in the 50 U.S. and D.C. at least 18+ yrs of age at the time of entry with an active public Twitter account. Other restrictions apply. See Official Rules at {INSERT RULES URL} full eligibility restrictions, required Hashtags, Daily Prize description & complete details. Sponsor: FS1. Void where prohibited. The Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy is located at http://www.foxsports.com/privacy-policy.

MLB® on FOX Sweepstakes

Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Entrants are providing information to Sponsor (as defined below) and not to Twitter.

The following promotion is intended for participants in the fifty (50) United States and Washington D.C. only and shall be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not proceed in this Sweepstakes if you are not a legal U.S. resident residing in the fifty (50) United States or Washington D.C. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in these Official Rules.

1. DESCRIPTION: The MLB on FOX Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:00am Eastern Time (“ET”) on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, and ends at 6:59pm ET on Saturday, May 6, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period consist of five (5) individual daily entry periods (each a “Daily Entry Period”) to award Daily Prizes, as described in Section 5, (Non-winning entries from one Daily Entry Period WILL NOT roll over into subsequent Daily Entry Periods). The Sweepstakes calls for eligible entrants (each, an “Entrant” and collectively, “Entrants”) to answer “Daily Questions” in the form of a Tweet via Twitter for the opportunity to be entered into the Sweepstakes, as described below.

The sponsor of this Sweepstakes is FS1 (“Sponsor”). The administrator of this Sweepstakes is Creative Zing Promotion Group (“Administrator”). The Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, executed or produced by any MLB Entity and the MLB Entities, as defined in Section 2 below, are not responsible for the collection, submission or processing of “Submissions” (as defined below), the administration of the Sweepstakes, the selection of the Winners or the fulfillment of the Daily Prizes. Sweepstakes void where prohibited or restricted by law.

2. ENTRANT ELIGIBILITY & SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS: In order to be eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes and to be considered as a potential winner (as described below) each Entrant and his/her Submission must meet the following criteria:

· Entrant must be a legal U.S. resident physically residing within the fifty (50) United States or Washington, DC. Void where restricted or prohibited by law;

Entrant must be at least eighteen (18) years of age and the age of majority in his/her state/territory of primary residence at the time of entry;

Entrant must have a non-private Twitter account and be able to receive direct messages; a Twitter account can be obtained for free at www.Twitter.com, or in the applicable app store;

Entrant must comply with Twitter’s Terms of Service in submitting his/her Submission;

Entrant must be the rightful owner of the Twitter account associated with the Sweepstakes Submission; AND

· Entrant must NOT be an employee, shareholder, officer, director, agent or representative of Sponsor or Administrator (collectively, the “Sweepstakes Entities”), MLB Entities (as defined below), and each of their affiliates and each of their respective employees, shareholders, officers, directors, members, successors, agents and assigns, together with the Immediate Family Members and/or Household Members of such persons, are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. For purposes of the Sweepstakes, “Household Members” shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three months a year, whether or not related; “Immediate Family Members” shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live. The “MLB Entities” shall mean the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball (“BOC”), its Bureaus, Committees, Subcommittees and Councils, MLB Advanced Media, L.P. (MLBAM or MLB.com), Major League Baseball Properties, Inc., BAMTech, LLC, The MLB Network, LLC, the Major League Baseball Clubs (“Clubs”), each of their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and related entities, any entity which, now or in the future, controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with the Clubs or the BOC, and the owners, general and limited partners, shareholders, directors, officers, employees and agents of the foregoing entities.

Submissions must meet the following criteria:

Submissions must be submitted via Twitter, as described in Section 3;

Submissions must include the Hashtags, as described in Section 3;

Submissions must be responsive to the corresponding “Daily Question” (as described below);

The Submission must be original to Entrant and Entrant must be the rightful owner of the Submission or must have the rights, title and interest necessary to utilize the Submission for the Sweepstakes in compliance with these Official Rules;

Submissions must be in accordance with Section 3 below;

Submissions must comply with the Content Restrictions set forth below; and

Submissions must comply with the applicable technical submission requirements (e.g. size, format) for Twitter along with the Twitter Terms of Service.

Submissions are subject to the following Content Restrictions:

· Submissions must NOT include images of other people (alive or dead) without permission from said person (or from said person’s parent or legal guardian if said person is under the age of legal majority in his/her jurisdiction and under eighteen [18] years of age) and must NOT include materials that violate or infringe another person’s rights, including, but not limited to, privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights. If applicable, selected winner may be required to verify such authorization in the form of a release;

· Submission must NOT include any 3rd party logos, insignia, trademarks, signage or slogans (including, but not limited to brand names, product names, logos, media, entertainment properties, insignia, location signage, photographs, artwork) without the express prior written consent of the owner of such right, EXCEPT for Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees wordmarks, so as to not infringe upon the intellectual property rights, or defame or invade the publicity or privacy rights, of any third party;

· Submission must NOT contain subject matter which is, or could be considered, in the sole discretion of Sweepstakes Entities, obscene, pornographic, violent (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), defamatory, libelous, discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g., illegal gambling, underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, hateful, degrading, harassing, or otherwise unlawful, tortious or objectionable;

Submission cannot promote alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or any particular political agenda or message;

· Submission must NOT contain any content that is protected by copyright (without the express prior written consent of the owner of such right) or include any recognizable locations or include names and/or descriptions of any copyrighted media production, including, without limitation, films, books, television programming, etc., or identifying descriptions of any media property; and

· Submission must NOT contain any derogatory references to any Released Parties, as detailed in Section 7 below.

Entrants who submit a Submission which violates any of these requirements may be deemed ineligible to receive a Daily Prize and their Submission may be void at the Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right to disqualify in their sole and absolute discretion any Submission deemed inappropriate or that does not comply with the Official Rules. Incomplete or unintelligible entries will be disqualified. Sweepstakes Entities will determine in their sole discretion which Submissions have satisfied the requirements of these Official Rules. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an Entrant or potential winner in the Sweepstakes, the Entrant or potential winner will be deemed the Authorized Account Holder of the email address associated with the Twitter account for the selected Submission. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person in whose name the e-mail account was opened. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of an Entrant or potential winner cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible.

3. HOW TO ENTER: During each Daily Entry Period, Entrants must a) submit an answer to the “Daily Question” as posted on Sponsor’s Twitter account, @MLBonFOX, by publishing a Tweet via their public Twitter account; and b) include one (1) of the following hashtags associated with the team they support: 1) #CubsonFOX or #YankeesonFOX (the “Campaign Hashtag”), along with the hashtag #Sweepstakes (the “Entry Hashtag” and collectively along with the Campaign Hashtag, the “Hashtags”) ([a] and [b] collectively, the “Submission”) to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes for the corresponding Daily Entry Period. Answer to the daily question is for entertainment purposes only. Campaign Hashtags will be used for prize determination only. Daily question answers need not be correct and Campaign Hashtags will not be used in winner determination.

Limit of one (1) unique and original Submission per person, per Daily Entry Period. In the event that more than one (1) Submission is uploaded to an Entrant’s Twitter account with the Hashtags during a Daily Entry Period, only the first eligible Submission for such Daily Entry Period will be considered an entry. Entries must be received in accordance with the Entry Chart below:

Entry Chart

Daily Entry Period

Start Date

And Time

End Date

And Time

Random Drawing &

Winner Notification Date

1

5/2/17 at 12:00AM ET

5/2/17 at 11:59PM ET

5/3/17

2

5/3/17 at 12:00AM ET

5/3/17 at 11:59PM ET

5/4/17

3

5/4/17 at 12:00AM ET

5/4/17 at 11:59PM ET

5/5/17

4

5/5/17 at 12:00AM ET

5/5/17 at 11:59PM ET

5/8/17

5

5/6/17 at 12:00AM ET

5/6/17 at 6:59PM ET

5/8/17

Submissions generated by a script, macro or other automated means, or that do not comply with the Twitter Terms of Service will be disqualified. Incomplete, unreadable, or unintelligible Submissions will be disqualified. Any attempt by an Entrant to obtain more than the stated number of Submissions by using multiple/different identities, registrations, logins, and/or any other methods will void such Entrant’s Submission and that Entrant may be disqualified from the Sweepstakes. Use of the Entry Hashtag and entry of a Submission into the Sweepstakes constitutes Entrant’s understanding of and full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor’s decision not to enforce a specific provision of these Official Rules does not constitute a waiver of that provision or of the Official Rules generally. ENTRANTS MUST SUBMIT THEIR SUBMISSION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY WILL BE ACCEPTED. Sponsor has the right to change the Sweepstakes Period, and all other dates or deadlines set in connection with this Sweepstakes, at any time and in its sole discretion, and notice will be posted on the Sponsor’s social media profiles and in the Official Rules at {INSERT RULES URL}.

4. WINNER SELECTION & NOTIFICATION: For each Daily Entry Period, one (1) potential Daily Prize winner will be selected from among all eligible Submissions received during the applicable Daily Entry Period in accordance with the Entry Chart above. Potential Daily Prize winners will be selected in a random drawing conducted by the Administrator from among all eligible Submissions received during the corresponding Daily Entry Periods. Potential Daily Prize winners will be notified in the form of a post comment or direct message from the Sponsor to/on the winning Submission. Potential Daily Prize winners will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification attempt and provide an email address and/or phone number as directed within seventy-two (72) hours of first attempted notification. Failure to respond within the stated time period may result in forfeiture of the Daily Prize. Potential Daily Prize winners will be required to verify address and return within three (3) days an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (collectively, “Prize Claim Documents”) covering eligibility, liability, advertising, publicity and media appearance issues, unless prohibited by law. Failure of a potential Daily Prize winner to return the executed Prize Claim Documents within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the Daily Prize and selection of an alternate potential winner from among the remaining eligible Submissions received during the applicable Daily Entry Period. Daily Prizes will not be awarded until all such properly executed forms are returned. If a Daily Prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, such Daily Prize may not be re-awarded, in Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential winners will be declared the official winners of the Sweepstakes (the “Winners”).

5. DAILY PRIZES: There are five (5) Daily Prizes available (i.e., one [1] per Daily Entry Period). Each Daily Prize consists of one (1) team-branded jersey, with the team being that which is associated with the Campaign Hashtag used by the Winner in his/her Submission (each a “Daily Prize” and collectively the “Daily Prizes”). The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Daily Prize: Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($250.00).

Limit one (1) Daily Prize per person. Winners will be responsible for any and all federal, state and/or local taxes resulting from acceptance of a Daily Prize. No cash or prize substitution is allowed except at the discretion of Sweepstakes Entities. If a Daily Prize cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sweepstakes Entities, a substitute prize of equal or greater retail value may be awarded; provided, however, that if Daily Prizes are awarded but unclaimed/forfeited by recipient, the Daily Prize may not be re-awarded, in Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion. Other restrictions may apply.

6. ODDS OF WINNING: Odds of winning a Daily Prize depend on the number of eligible Submissions received during the corresponding Daily Entry Period.

7. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION/RELEASES: All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. By participating, each Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes Entities, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in this Sweepstakes and/or by accepting any prize that they may win, each Entrant agrees to release and indemnify the Sweepstakes Entities, Fox Cable Network Services, LLC, Fox Entertainment Group, The News Corporation, the MLB Entities, Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter”); each of their respective parent, subsidiaries, limited liability and affiliated companies, units and divisions and advertising and promotional agencies and prize suppliers; each of these entities’, units’, divisions’, and third parties’ respective officers, members, shareholders, directors, agents, representatives, successors, assigns and employees; and the respective successors and assigns of all of the foregoing entities, units, divisions, and individuals (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize. Acceptance of a Daily Prize by a Winner authorizes the Sponsor and its designees and the applicable MLB Entities [RL1] to use such Winner’s name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence in programming or promotional material, throughout the universe in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. By entering the Sweepstakes, Entrants agree that (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out‑of‑pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event will Entrant’s attorneys’ fees be awarded or recoverable; and (3) under no circumstances will any Entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and Entrant hereby knowingly and expressly waives all rights to seek, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and/or any other damages, other than actual out‑of‑pocket expenses, and/or any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, stolen, misdirected, postage-due, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries or Submissions, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by the Daily Prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a Daily Prize, or from participation in the Sweepstakes; (v) the Entrant’s claim that he or she has somehow been defamed or portrayed in a false light or (vi) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes. The Released Parties assume no responsibility for any damage to an Entrant’s computer system, or for any computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures, delayed computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature, or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes (or any portion of the Sweepstakes) should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in such situation, to select the Daily Prize winners from eligible non-suspect entries received prior to and/or after such action or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by the Sweepstakes Entities. Sweepstakes Entities may prohibit you from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning a Daily Prize if, in their sole discretion, they determine you are attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices of intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other Entrants or the Released Parties representatives. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE ENTRY PAGES OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE RELEASED PARTIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

8. GOVERNING LAW: ALL ISSUES AND QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE CONSTRUCTION, VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES, OR THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ENTRANTS OR THE RELEASED PARTIES IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY SUBMISSION OR OTHER MATERIAL SUBMITTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES, SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OF CONFLICT OF LAW RULES OR PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF ANY OTHER STATE’S LAWS. THE INVALIDITY OR UNENFORCEABILITY OF ANY PROVISION OF THESE RULES SHALL NOT AFFECT THE VALIDITY OR ENFORCEABILITY OF ANY OTHER PROVISION. IN THE EVENT THAT ANY PROVISION IS DETERMINED TO BE INVALID OR OTHERWISE UNENFORCEABLE OR ILLEGAL, THESE RULES SHALL OTHERWISE REMAIN IN EFFECT AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THEIR TERMS AS IF THE INVALID OR ILLEGAL PROVISION WERE NOT CONTAINED HEREIN.

IN NO EVENT WILL THE RELEASED PARTIES, THEIR RESPECTIVE PARENT, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES AND RELATED COMPANIES, THEIR ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION AGENCIES, WEB MASTERS/SUPPLIERS, VENDORS, CONTRACTORS OR EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, SHAREHOLDERS, MEMBERS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, ALL DAILY PRIZES AND THE SWEEPSTAKES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS,” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES AND MLB ENTITIES HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.

9. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each Entrant agrees that any and all disputes the Entrant may have with, or claims Entrant may have against, the Released Parties relating to, arising out of or connected in any way with (i) the Sweepstakes, (ii) the awarding or redemption of any prize, and/or (iii) the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved individually and exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by the National Arbitration Forum (the “Forum”) and conducted before a sole arbitrator pursuant to the Code of Procedure established by the Forum. The arbitration shall be held at a location determined by the Forum pursuant to the Code of Procedure, or at such other location as may be mutually agreed upon by the Entrant and Sponsor. The arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable Entrant may have entered into in connection with the Sweepstakes. There shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis; arbitration can decide only the Entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims and the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated. The arbitrator shall not have the power to award special or punitive damages against the Entrant or Released Parties. For more information on the Forum and/or the Forum’s Code of Procedure, please visit their website at www.arb-forum.com. If any part of this Arbitration Provision is deemed to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, the balance of this Arbitration Provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

10. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at http://www.foxsports.com/privacy-policy. By entering the Sweepstakes, you grant Sponsor permission to share your social media handle, email address and any other personally identifiable information with the other Sweepstakes Entities for the purpose of Sweepstakes administration and prize fulfillment. Sponsor will not sell, rent, transfer or otherwise disclose your personal data to any third party other than as described herein or in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy.

11. SPONSOR: FS1, 10201 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90035.

12. ADMINISTRATOR: Creative Zing Promotion Group, 189 South Orange Ave., Suite 1130A, Orlando, FL 32801.

13. Prize Winner List/Official rules: To view a copy of these Official Rules, visit {INSERT RULES LINK}. For the names of the Daily Prize winners, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: MLB on FOX Sweepstakes Winner’s List, 189 South Orange Ave., Suite 1130A, Orlando, FL 32801 (VT Residents may omit return postage) by June 17, 2017.

Major League Baseball trademarks, service marks and copyrights are proprietary to the MLB Entities. All rights reserved. Visit MLB.com.

The SWEEPSTAKES is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, TWITTER. twitter IS completely released of all liability by each entrant in this SWEEPSTAKES. TWITTER, TWEET, RETWEET and the Twitter logo are trademarks of Twitter, Inc. or its affiliates.



[RL1]Subject to business decision as to whether this was negotiated/needed

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!