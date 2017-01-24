The Brewers GM’s wedding cake is perhaps the best in MLB history

Brewers general manager David Stearns tied the knot this past weekend. And in case you weren’t among the guests, the team tweeted out a picture of the magnificent groom’s cake.

Now that's a groom's cake fit for a GM! We'll take a whole section! 🍰#Brewers pic.twitter.com/OIuWNO7wEg — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 23, 2017

That’s right – a replica of Miller Park with the retractable roof open (wishful thinking for Milwaukee in January) and featuring Hank the Ballpark Pup. Let’s just hope that thing wasn’t made entirely of cheese.

Congrats to the newlyweds and anyone who got a chance to eat a section of this cake. We assume the Stearns are honeymooning somewhere other than Arizona, where the GM soon will report along with the Brewers’ pitchers and catchers.