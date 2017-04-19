Mike Trout falls victim to a perfectly executed prank by the Astros’ mascot
The Houston Astros’ mascot was able to do something that major-league pitchers have failed miserably to accomplish: fool Mike Trout.
Prior to the Angels’ 5-2 win in Houston on Tuesday, Trout was greeted by Orbit in the outfield. But there was a secret agenda to Orbit’s embrace with the two-time AL MVP.
.@MikeTrout thought @OrbitAstros was just giving him a hug. Nope. pic.twitter.com/u6NRIX6Sdn
— Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2017
It’s far more creative than a “Kick Me” sign, right?
Trout seemed genuinely duped and laughed it off afterward. And then he got the last laugh with an RBI double in the win.
