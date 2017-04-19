Mike Trout falls victim to a perfectly executed prank by the Astros’ mascot

The Houston Astros’ mascot was able to do something that major-league pitchers have failed miserably to accomplish: fool Mike Trout.

Prior to the Angels’ 5-2 win in Houston on Tuesday, Trout was greeted by Orbit in the outfield. But there was a secret agenda to Orbit’s embrace with the two-time AL MVP.

It’s far more creative than a “Kick Me” sign, right?

Trout seemed genuinely duped and laughed it off afterward. And then he got the last laugh with an RBI double in the win.

