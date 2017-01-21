Watch Dee Gordon speed around the Marlins Park infield – in a racecar

Dee Gordon is used to racing around Marlins Park – he led the majors with 58 stolen bases in 2015 and swiped 30 more last season.

But the Marlins second baseman took it to an entirely new level on Saturday, riding with racer Ryan Hunter-Reay around the field that has been transformed into a track for this weekend’s Race of Champions.

Gordon admittedly wasn’t too sure about the idea of putting pavement over his spot on the infield but appears to have warmed up to the idea.

Y'all really put a race track on my position😢…you see that @Giancarlo818 makes the most bc they ain't put it where he stands😂 https://t.co/W9EHkaLBXx — Dee Gordon (@FlashGJr) January 18, 2017

.@RaceofChampions put a racetrack on my position and now I get to drive over it with @RyanHunterReay tomorrow! #DHLROCsMiami 🏁 — Dee Gordon (@FlashGJr) January 21, 2017

Here an look at the park’s incredible transformation – and don’t worry, the homer sculpture is intact: