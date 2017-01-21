Watch Dee Gordon speed around the Marlins Park infield – in a racecar
Dee Gordon is used to racing around Marlins Park – he led the majors with 58 stolen bases in 2015 and swiped 30 more last season.
But the Marlins second baseman took it to an entirely new level on Saturday, riding with racer Ryan Hunter-Reay around the field that has been transformed into a track for this weekend’s Race of Champions.
Not your every day @MarlinsPark experience, is it @FlashGJr? 👏 @DHLUS @Marlins pic.twitter.com/rWTPqi3Sp4
— Race Of Champions (@RaceOfChampions) January 21, 2017
Gordon admittedly wasn’t too sure about the idea of putting pavement over his spot on the infield but appears to have warmed up to the idea.
Y'all really put a race track on my position😢…you see that @Giancarlo818 makes the most bc they ain't put it where he stands😂 https://t.co/W9EHkaLBXx
— Dee Gordon (@FlashGJr) January 18, 2017
#Marlins star @FlashGJr gets a tour of the @MarlinsPark #ROCMiami track with #IndyCar star @RyanHunterReay! pic.twitter.com/k9xBUfDYFl
— Race Of Champions (@RaceOfChampions) January 21, 2017
.@RaceofChampions put a racetrack on my position and now I get to drive over it with @RyanHunterReay tomorrow! #DHLROCsMiami 🏁
— Dee Gordon (@FlashGJr) January 21, 2017
Here an look at the park’s incredible transformation – and don’t worry, the homer sculpture is intact:
Looking good! The second asphalt layer is in place, now we're onto applying kerbs, tecpro … https://t.co/j3H41dM6xQ pic.twitter.com/ootLA9sqS6
— Race Of Champions (@RaceOfChampions) January 18, 2017