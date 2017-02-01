Mets closer Jeurys Familia’s MLB investigation moving at a snail’s pace

MLB’s investigation into Mets closer Jeurys Familia and his late October arrest for domestic violence has still not reached a resolution

The questions about Familia and a possible suspension for his arrest last October remain unanswered.

Spring Training begins in 11 days and a lack of a decision could have an actual impact on the Mets’ roster and how they structure their bullpen.

A new report from Bob Klapisch of NorthJersey.com illustrates the frustration MLB is feeling for how slowly this case is still moving.

MLB officials told Klapisch that “everyone on (Familia’s) side has clammed up.” The unwillingness to give any type of assistance to those investigating could seem really shady, but without the power to force anyone to give testimony, MLB is pretty much stuck in this aspect and may end up having to rely solely on what was known for the criminal case.

Historically, MLB has punished players arrested for domestic assault regardless of the outcome in court. Two examples of that are Mets infielder Jose Reyes and YankeeS closer Aroldis Chapman.

Familia’s attorney hopes a suspension could be avoided altogether, however, based on the fact that his case was different than those previously mentioned.

For starters, the case was dismissed back in mid-December as the judge decided to completely scrub Familia’s arrest from the record. It wasn’t just settled out of court like other cases have been.

State prosecutor Arthur Balsamo spoke with Bianca Rivas, Jeurys’ wife, during the investigation, and determined that the scratches and bruises present on Rivas’ person had explanations other than assault. The prosecutor said one of those was likely caused by their 18-month-old son, and not in an altercation between Familia and his wife.

Familia’s wife said Jeurys was drunk that night, though, as the call made to 911 that night showed. He looked himself into the bathroom, and that’s allegedly what prompted the authorities to be contacted. MLB could use that behavior as reason enough to suspend him for part of the season in 2017.

But for now, the deliberation is ongoing and any suspension has yet to be handed down.

