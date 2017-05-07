Mets suspend Matt Harvey three days for violating team rules

The New York Mets have suspended starting pitcher Matt Harvey three games for violating team rules, general manager Sandy Alderson announced.

Harvey was scheduled to start on Sunday afternoon. Adam Wilk will start in Matt Harvey’s absence.

Alderson did not take questions from reporters.

“We’ll keep it in-house, the way it’s supposed to be,” manager Terry Collins said.

Collins called a team meeting after the press conference.

Harvey is 2–2 on the season with a 5.14 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!