Martinez hits grand slam, drives in 6 as D-backs rout Giants (Sep 26, 2017)

PHOENIX (AP) J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks and their lineup of regulars to an 11-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Martinez continued his torrid September in which he has 15 home runs, 35 RBIs and seven doubles with a .414 batting average. He has 28 homers since the Diamondbacks acquired him from Detroit, tied with Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton for the most in the majors since July 19.

The six RBIs tied a career high, and Martinez’s total of 103 RBIs on the season is a career best.

The Diamondbacks went with their everyday lineup after giving all but second baseman Brandon Drury the night off Monday, one day after they clinched home-field advantage in the NL wild-card game.