Marlins rookie’s first career hit is one of the oddest you’ll see

Miami Marlins rookie shortstop J.T. Riddle’s first career hit was kind of an accident. Facing Braves starter Jaime Garcia in the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday, Riddle checked his swing but got enough of it that it skated down the line toward Braves third basemen Adonis Garcia. Take a look:

This is definitely not how the 25-year-old envisioned his first career hit, but credit him for having the presence of mind to immediately recognize that the ball was in play and then jet to first, where he legged it out.

In Riddle’s other two at-bats, he struck out. In baseball you often have to just take what you can get and get on base by any means necessary.

