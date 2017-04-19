Mariners fans turn out in droves for dual Ichiro bobblehead giveaway

The Seattle Mariners are playing host to the Miami Marlins this week. The conclusion of the three-game series offers a bobblehead that hits home with fans of both teams.

The Mariners are giving away a dual bobblehead of the great Ichiro to the first 20,000 fans in attendance this afternoon. The bobblehead commemorates his 262-hit season in 2004 with the Mariners and his 3,000th career hit in 2016 with the Marlins.

And by the looks of things, it is going to be a hot commodity.

Ichiro recently expressed a desire to play until age 50, so there might be more milestones – and bobbleheads – in his future.

