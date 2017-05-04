Marcell Ozuna tattoos a Rays championship banner with a 468-foot blast

Marcell Ozuna has some serious power, as the fans at Tropicana Field discovered Wednesday night.

The Marlins left fielder sent a fourth-inning offering from the Rays’ Blake Snell deep into the upper deck and off Tampa Bay’s 2011 wild card banner – 468 feet away.

Aim for the back wall, right? Marcell Ozuna smashes a 468-foot blast, his longest HR of the #Statcast era. https://t.co/GB1y3tcsc0 pic.twitter.com/G76hOUDbzv — #Statcast (@statcast) May 4, 2017

The only player with a longer homer at the Trop during the Statcast era was the Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez (471 feet in 2015), according to MLB.com. And simply saying 468 feet really doesn’t do this one justice. Here’s the view from where Ozuna’s homer eventually succumbed to gravity:

It was the eighth homer of the season for Ozuna, who is hitting .300/.360./570 with 23 RBI.

