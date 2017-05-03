Manny Machado went on an expletive-filled rant after being thrown at by Red Sox

Manny Machado is not thrilled with the Red Sox and he is not afraid to let everyone know it.

The Orioles third baseman went on an epic rant following Tuesday’s game in Boston, ripping the entire Red Sox organization after Chris Sale threw behind him in the first inning. Sale said after game that he wasn’t trying to hit Machado, which…well, you can decide for yourself.

Here’s a transcript of the heated tirade, which was filled with expletives:

Manny Machado rant Part I: pic.twitter.com/2yjZtKg99n — Matt Kalman (@MattKalman) May 3, 2017

Manny Machado rant Part II: pic.twitter.com/0ayfnTnHIf — Matt Kalman (@MattKalman) May 3, 2017

The feud between Machado and the Sox goes back to last week, when the third baseman spiked Dustin Pedroia on a slide into second base. Boston reliever Matt Barnes nearly drilled Machado in the head with a pitch in retaliation later in series, something that Pedroia publicly disagreed with. Barnes was suspended for the incident.

But the tensions have clearly carried over into this series, and it appears far from over.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!