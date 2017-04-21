Giants ace Madison Bumgarner placed on DL after dirt bike accident

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the disabled list due to injuries suffered from a dirt bike accident in Denver, the team announced Friday.

The Giants were off on Thursday and Bumgarner went dirt biking. The spill left him with a strain of the AC joint of his pitching shoulder.

According to the team, the 27-year-old Bumgarner had been released from the the hospital and was resting at the hotel. He will be re-evaluated next week. This is the first time the 2014 World Series MVP has been placed on the DL.

Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts as the Giants have struggled to a 6-10 start, last in the NL West.

081716-noah-syndergaard-hr

11

gallery: The 10 best hitting pitchers in MLB today

WP

 

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!