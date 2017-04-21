Giants ace Madison Bumgarner placed on DL after dirt bike accident

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the disabled list due to injuries suffered from a dirt bike accident in Denver, the team announced Friday.

The Giants were off on Thursday and Bumgarner went dirt biking. The spill left him with a strain of the AC joint of his pitching shoulder.

According to the team, the 27-year-old Bumgarner had been released from the the hospital and was resting at the hotel. He will be re-evaluated next week. This is the first time the 2014 World Series MVP has been placed on the DL.

Source: Expectation is that #SFGiants’ Bumgarner will be out 6 to 8 weeks. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 21, 2017

Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts as the Giants have struggled to a 6-10 start, last in the NL West.

