Los Angeles Angels: Top LAA Moments of 2016

The Los Angeles Angels are awaiting 2017 with great anticipation. However, reflecting on the better moments of 2016 could help shape 2017.

The Los Angeles Angels are retooling with some quality additions. Already the 2017 season looks promising for the Halos. While we await Spring Training and the upcoming campaign, it’s best to look back throughout 2016 and highlight some of the best moments the Angels had.

The Angels finished with a woeful 74-88 record last season. That’s far away from the 2014 season, even the 2015 season gave us a better record for the Angels. However, Angels GM Billy Eppler has brought in some extra defense for the infield positions.

The 2016 Los Angeles Angels were a victim of circumstance. The epidemic nature of injuries that crippled this team will ultimately be the story of this year. Staying injury free will definitely be a New Year’s Resolution for the Angels.

Also, we as Angels fans continued to watch Mike Trout dominate throughout the season, winning the AL MVP Award. While we all know the value of Mike Trout, it was great to see the league recognize it once again. Trout being on the Angels roster automatically gives the team a chance to win on a nightly basis.

2017 looks bright, not World Series bound bright, but the Angels will improve. Theoretically, anything better than 4th place in the AL West will be considered a decent upgrade. The Angels still have question marks with the starting rotation. Those questions will be answered during Spring Training which is mere months away.

Right now, the best we as fans can do is speculate and predict. As a result, the anticipation for the season grows. While last season a bit of a rough patch for the Angels, we can look back on five moments for the 2016 season.

5. Jered Weaver records his eighth career shutout victory.

On Fathers Day, June 19th, Jered Weaver pitched a gem in Oakland. Weaver allowed just three hit’s recording his eighth shutout of his career. This came as a surprise to some Angels fans based on Weaver’s age and health coming into the season.

Weaver was diagnosed with a degenerative disc in his lower back prior to the 2016 season. However, he was able to play throughout the season with little problems. Weaver finished the 2016 season with a 12-12 record, a 5.06 ERA, and 103 strikeouts.

As of now, it’s unclear how Weaver’s future in the majors will play out. So far, the San Diego Padres seem to be the only team interested in Weaver’s services. The Padres also signed Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year deal.

Regardless of how the future goes for Weaver, he’s still been a great player for the Angels. If this is his final run as a Halo, look for the team to ultimately consider retiring his jersey in the future.

4. Mike Scioscia arguing a call for 10 minutes.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia master the art of not letting things go when he argued a call for over 10 minutes on July 27th. The game was against the Kansas City Royals. In the seventh, Matt Shoemaker threw a wild pitch to first base off a bunt by Raul Mondesi. The pitch was so wild that two runners were able to score off the throw, Mondesi made it to third.

This, of course, tied the game at 3 after the Royals trailed 3-1. Sosh was livid and argued that Mondesi blocked the throw to first base. He did so by running inside the base path. Sosh’s attempt to get the call to swing the Angels way proved in vain as the call stood.

The Angels would go on to lose that game by a score of 5-7. Still, the moment was funny based on Sosh arguing a call for over 10 minutes in a losing battle. The Angels probably could have still won this game if Sosh would have let the call go and kept playing.

3. Yunel Escobar’s passive-aggressive ejection.

Yunel Escobar earned the funniest ejection of the year award this year. On July 10th, the Angels played the Orioles and Yunel Escobar drew a picture of home plate in the dirt, protesting a no-call off a check swing by Chris Davis.

Not only was this awesome, it was funny and extremely passive-aggressive. At this point in the season, the Angels were dropping games left and right. They were coming off the month of June where they only won eight games. Many felt the season was already lost by this point.

Sometimes, you have to find the humor in a losing season. It’s no secret the Angels had a rough season. However, this moment was a comic relief to this season. Escobar was simply stating his case in the form of dirt-art.

4. Albert Pujols breaks into the top 10 home runs list.

Albert Pujols is still “The Machine” in this league. On August 24th, Pujols passed Mark McGwire for 10th on the all-time home runs list. Pujols hit his 584th homer becoming number 10 on the list. Now, he’s sitting comfortably in the ninth position with 591 home runs. He’ll need 18 more to pass Sammy Sosa for the eighth place spot.

It’s unlikely that Pujols will be able to pass Barry Bonds who leads all with 762 homers. However, Pujols cracking the top 10 in this era without being caught using steroids is significant. It shows that you don’t have to cheat the game to do great things.

Pujols had a great 2016 as a DH for the Angels. Hopefully, he can continue his impressive play in 2017. We can assume Pujols will be our DH player next season as well. Hopefully, the foot injury will be completely healed prior to Opening Day.

1. The Beatdown in Beantown.

On July 2nd, the Los Angeles Angels blasted the Boston Red Sox by a score of 21-2. It was one of the most spectacular offensive showings I’ve seen this season. C.J. Cron crushed two homers to add to the Angels four total in this win.

This came following the month of June which was just an awful month for the Angels. The Angels won just eight games and really lost any chance of a playoff appearance during that month.

The Angels needed this win just for their own self-esteem. At that time the Angels were 15 games below .500. It was hard to believe how great this team was playing on this night following a woeful month of June. Hopefully, 2017 will give us more of these games and less of what we became subject to from the Angels.

From all of us at Halo Hangout, we would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year and a great 2017. We’ll continue to bring you the latest and most in-depth coverage of the Los Angeles Angels.

