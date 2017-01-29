Kansas City Royals: Jason Hammel Becoming a Target?

With a sudden hole in their starting rotation, could the Kansas City Royals be looking at Jason Hammel?

The Kansas City Royals have not made many big moves so far this off-season. After finishing the 2016 season at 81-81, good for third in the AL Central, the Royals will look to improve this season. Now, it looks like the Royals have their eyes set on Jason Hammel. The 2016 World Series champion was not re-signed by the Cubs this off-season, and remains a free-agent. The Royals are also looking at cheaper options, such as Doug Fister.

The Royals are in need of a starting pitcher for the upcoming season, as their starting rotation struggled in 2016. Headlined by Danny Duffy, the Royals starters combined for a 4.67 ERA last season, good for 23rd in MLB. The Royals starting rotation only racked up 900.2 innings last season, putting them at 18th in MLB. Without the ability to go deeper into games, the bullpen has a lot of stress stowed upon them. Hammel would be a great fit to help this issue. He has the ability to come in and eat up a lot of innings, and pitch well while doing so.

The team lost a lot of potential in their staff after losing Yordano Ventura last week. Ventura was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic and the Royals are now stuck finding a replacement for such a promising young player. That is part of the reason that the Royals have Hammel and some other starters on their radar. The Royals will be the team to watch after the tragedy that occurred last week.

Hammel, 34, won 15 games for the Chicago Cubs last year. He finished the 2016 season with a 15-10 record, to go along with a solid 3.83 ERA. In 166.2 innings, Hammel struck out 144 batters, while only walking 53. Those are above average numbers, that should get Hammel a decent contract with whoever wants him. The Royals and Hammel would be a great fit.

The Royals have a lot of improving to do, if they want to return to the playoffs next season. They missed the playoffs last season, after going to back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015. The Royals were able to hoist the crown after they defeated the New York Mets in five games.

The Royals and Hammel will be two sides to pay attention to from now until spring training. Hammel will be signed by a team, but will it be the Royals or another team? We will find out in the near future.

