Home plate umpire drops to the dirt after taking 94-mph fastball to the groin

Home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski had a bad day on Thursday. In the bottom of the ninth inning in Minnesota, A’s closer Santiago Casilla reeled back and fired a 94 miles-per-hour fastball inside when Oakland catcher Stephen Vogt had set up outside.

Vogt missed the ball, and it connected squarely with Muchlinski’s groin. Brace yourself:

After a visit from the trainer, the four-year MLB veteran dusted himself off and finished the rest of the game.

As for the fateful fastball, Pitchcast shows that the pitch caught the edge of the plate, but, fittingly, Muchlinski ruled it a ball.

