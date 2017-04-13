Holland takes no-hit bid into 6th, Chisox beat Indians 2-1 (Apr 12, 2017)

CLEVELAND (AP) Derek Holland held Cleveland hitless until the sixth inning and late fill-in Matt Davidson had a two-run single that helped the Chicago White Sox beat the Indians 2-1 Wednesday night.

Holland (1-1) gave up a leadoff double to Francisco Lindor in the sixth. The White Sox lefty struck out four, walked four and threw 101 pitches in six innings.

Holland is 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA in five starts at Progressive Field. He is 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 career starts against Cleveland.

David Robertson pitched the ninth for his first save.

Davidson, added to the lineup when third baseman Todd Frazier was scratched with flu-like symptoms, drove in two runs with a single in the second.

Danny Salazar (0-1), who struck out 11, matching a career high, in six innings.

Cleveland scored in the eighth. Carlos Santana led off with a single against Nate Jones and Lindor hit another double. Michael Brantley’s RBI groundout moved Lindor to third, but Edwin Encarnacion struck out and Jose Ramirez grounded out.

Salazar walked Cody Asche and allowed Avisail Garcia’s double in the second, setting up Davidson’s hit.

RAMIREZ DEAL

Ramirez’s $26 million, five-year contract includes a $2 million signing bonus payable May 31. His salary this year remains $571,400, the same as in the one-year deal he agreed to in February, and he gets $2,428,600 in 2018, $3.75 million in 2019, $6.25 million in 2020 and $9 million in 2021.

Cleveland has an $11 million team option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout and, if that is exercised, a $13 million option for 2023. The option prices can escalate by up to $1 million apiece: $500,000 for each time he finishes among the top five in MVP voting.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Rick Renteria hopes Frazier, who homered and doubled Tuesday, can play Thursday. Catcher Geovany Soto (sore right elbow) was scratched about an hour before the game started.

Indians: 2B Jason Kipnis, playing his third game on a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron, was removed from Wednesday’s game against Trenton after being hit on the left hand by a pitch. Kipnis, who hasn’t played in the majors this season because of a sore right shoulder, was hit in the first inning. The Indians said he was removed precautionary reasons in the third. Kipnis was hit by Justus Sheffield, who was traded by the Indians to the Yankees in the Andrew Miller deal last season.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez beat Minnesota in his season debut on April 8, allowing two runs in six innings.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin got the loss against Arizona on April 7, giving up six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!