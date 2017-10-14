Gonzalez saves a run with big play, welcomes son soon after

HOUSTON (AP) Marwin Gonzalez capped his big game in Houston’s win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series with an even bigger moment.

Soon after wrapping up a game where he made a run-saving outfield assist in Houston’s 2-1 victory, he dashed to the hospital to be there for the birth of his third child.

Manager A.J. Hinch said the boy was born to Gonzalez and his wife Noel in the early morning hours on Saturday. It’s his second son and his oldest child is a daughter.

”Pretty good night for him,” Hinch said.

Hinch added that Gonzalez dropped his wife off at the hospital before heading to the game and returned there when it was over.

”He’s been playing every game knowing it was pretty close,” Hinch said. ”They thought the other day while we were in Boston for Game 3 and 4 that they would have the baby while he was gone. So she was pretty miserable.”

In Friday night’s game the Astros led 2-0 when Greg Bird singled to start the fifth and Matt Holliday reached when Jose Altuve dropped his slow bouncer to second for an error. Aaron Judge singled with two outs and Gonzalez, throwing with such force that he fell to the ground, made a 97 mph one-hop throw to catcher Brian McCann, who tagged the sliding Bird.

It would have been a huge play for anyone, but was even more impressive considering Gonzalez is primarily an infielder, who has been playing in left field in the postseason so Hinch can get his bat in the lineup after he hit a career-best .303 in the regular season.

Gonzalez threw out Boston’s Mitch Moreland at the plate in the Division Series finale and is the first outfielder with assists in consecutive postseason games since Jim Rice in the 1986 World Series. He joined Lance Berkman as the only players in franchise history to have two outfield assists in one postseason.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi called it a ”perfect throw” and Carlos Correa said that it was ”one of the best throws I’ve ever seen from an outfielder.”

”That’s a good day and he’s back in the lineup (Saturday),” Hinch said.

