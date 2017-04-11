Giants’ Posey may play versus Diamondbacks (Apr 11, 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO — Following a win in their home opener Monday, the San Francisco Giants are excited about getting back to AT&T Park for a Tuesday rematch against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But the game itself has little to do with their excitement.

The Giants appear to have survived a scare when star catcher Buster Posey was hit in the head by a 94 mph Taijuan Walker fastball in the first inning of San Francisco’s 4-1 win Monday.

Posey was pulled from the game and kept under constant observation while the Giants were riding Matt Moore’s pitching to a victory that snapped Arizona’s five-game winning streak.

Afterward, Giants manager Bruce Bochy got a thumbs-up from Posey in the clubhouse and reported the good news to the media.

“He’s fine,” Bochy said. “It’s a scary moment, a dangerous moment. But that doesn’t mean there’s something there.”

Bochy went on to say he would have considered keeping the former National League MVP in the game if not for the fact that Posey is a catcher. Bochy, an ex-catcher, said the Giants couldn’t risk a foul tip hitting Posey in the mask and doing further damage.

And that remains a concern Tuesday, when the Giants will face Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray.

That opens the door for Bochy, if he were to get the go-ahead from his medical crew, to slide Posey up the line to first base, potentially sitting left-handed-hitting first baseman Brandon Belt.

Giants backup catcher Nick Hundley, who replaced Posey on Monday, is a right-handed option to start against Ray.

Posey had two doubles when the Giants lost 9-3 at Arizona last Thursday in a game started by Ray. Belt went 0-for-3.

It also is possible the Diamondbacks will get another look at an old friend Tuesday. Bochy gave Aaron Hill a start in his old home against Ray last week, and the veteran responded by belting a home run for his first hit as a Giant.

Both teams went out of their way following the Monday game to assure there would be no lingering hard feelings after Posey’s beaning.

“I never want to do that,” Walker said of hitting an opponent in the head. “I have before. It’s scary. It’s something I never want to do. That one just got away from me.”

Moore plunked Diamondbacks right fielder David Peralta in the right shoulder to open the eighth inning. The game’s winning pitcher insisted it wasn’t intentional or any type of payback.

“Leading off the eighth inning, we have a three-run lead?” Moore said. “No way.”

The Diamondbacks not only entered the Monday game riding a five-game winning streak, but they also led the majors in several offensive categories, including runs.

Some of those numbers were accumulated last week against Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija, who will oppose Ray in a rematch on Tuesday. Ray allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision, while Samardzija permitted six runs in 5 2/3 innings en route to the loss.

The Diamondbacks won three of four in their season-opening series against the Giants, then swept defending American League champion Cleveland Indians in three games, also at home.

Monday was Arizona’s first road game of the season, as the Diamondbacks kicked off a 10-game trip.

