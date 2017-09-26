Giants latest team planning to extend protective netting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The San Francisco Giants plan to expand the protective netting behind home plate going into next year.

Spokeswoman Staci Slaughter says more safety netting is in the works and the club is ”in the process of figuring out the engineering aspects.”

The Mariners, Reds, Rockies and Padres announced last week that they would expand netting for the 2018 season after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium. Cincinnati and San Diego plan to extend the netting to the ends of each dugout.

The line drive off the bat of Yankees slugger Todd Frazier last Wednesday hit the girl in the face in less than a second, and the game came to a halt as she was treated in the stands.

