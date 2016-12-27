Giants Jeff Samardzija: Can He Repeat His 2016 Season?

The Giants took a risk by signing Jeff Samardzija to a five-year deal last December, but it panned out. How will he do in his second season in San Fran?

The San Francisco Giants rotation has been a one-man show for the last couple of seasons. After the No. 1 pitcher, the other four (or five) pitchers have been average at best. Last season was a change of pace. They signed two big-name pitchers to help their ace. One was Johnny Cueto. The other had a huge bounce back season, Jeff Samardzija.

After a poor season with the Chicago White Sox, the Giants took a leap of faith and signed Samardzija to a huge deal. It paid off for both parties, though. He had a great season and fantasy owners jumped on board.

He made 32 starts, which makes four straight seasons of at least 32. Samardzija finished with a 3.81 ERA, 1.200 WHIP and 12-11 record. He also had 167 strikeouts and 54 walks, 3.1 strikeouts per walk. Compared to 2015, he pitched a lot better.

In 32 starts with the White Sox, he had a 4.96 ERA, 1.294 WHIP, 11-13 and 163:49 K:BB ratio. Despite the poor season, he was the 29th starting pitcher drafted.

He was drafted in 12th round, a couple of picks behind Tyson Ross. Those you did draft Samardzija were rewarded with a great season.

Samardzija’s career was a bit of a roller coaster, especially over the last couple of years. His first four years with the Chicago Cubs, he had a 4.40 ERA and 1.503 WHIP. He then transitioned to the starting rotation, but still averaged a 4.10 ERA and 1.29 ERA in his two full seasons.

His best season came in 2014 when he split time with the Cubs and Oakland Athletics. He finished with a 2.99 ERA and 1.065 WHIP despite a 7-13 record.

Samardzija ended the 2016 season as the No. 38 starting pitcher on the Player Rater. The high ERA and low strikeout total affected his rating. However, he was still worth rostering in almost all leagues.

Samardzija is one of my sleeper picks heading into next season. He is in a good situation with the Giants. As the No. 3 pitcher, there isn’t a lot of pressure on him. Pitching behind Madison Bumgarner and Cueto, the rotation is better than previous years. The National League West doesn’t feature the greatest offenses, so he will post good numbers.

