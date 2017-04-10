Former MLB player Otis Nixon reported missing in Georgia

Police in Woodstock, Ga., are asking for help in finding former MLB outfielder Otis Nixon, who was reported missing on Sunday.

Nixon, 58, was last seen Saturday around 10 a.m. leaving his home in a gray 2011 Range Rover. The former big-leaguer had a tee time scheduled at a local golf course, but never showed up.

Local authorities took to social media on Sunday asking for information on Nixon’s whereabouts.

HELP US LOCATE: Otis Nixon, black male, 58, who was last seen Saturday morning at 10am leaving his residence in a gray 2011 Range Rover. pic.twitter.com/BJqFSAsIEs — Woodstock Police, GA (@WoodstockPD) April 10, 2017

Nixon played for nine different teams during his major-league career, which spanned from 1983-1999. The speedy center-fielder shares the MLB record for stolen bases in a single game, with six, and his 620 career steals are the most for a player who never made an All-Star Game.

Nixon, who was suspended before the 1991 World Series for testing positive for cocaine, apparently has had substance abuse issues since his major-league career ended. He was arrested in 2013 on charges of drug possession.

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

