Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson may hold showcase

The Los Angeles Angels have officially moved on from C.J. Wilson. The southpaw made out like a bandit during his time in Anaheim.

The marriage between C.J. Wilson and the Los Angeles Angels has come to an end. It’s sad to say that Wilson didn’t ride off into the sunset after helping the Angels win their second World Series title.

What did happen is the Angels paid C.J. Wilson a ton of money for very little production. Wilson was shut down last season to have shoulder surgery in July. Now, it appears that Wilson is eyeing a return to baseball. Wilson became a free agent at the end of last season.

As first reported by Ken Rosenthal via Twitter, C.J. Wilson is progressing steadily and could hold a showcase in February. Wilson has been in the news sparingly since the end of last season. In late November, the Miami Herald reported that the Miami Marlins showed interest in Wilson’s services. However, no deal was struck following that report.

C.J. Wilson, who had shoulder surgery in July, began throwing over a month ago and is progressing steadily. Showcase possible in February. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 6, 2017

Not all of C.J. Wilson’s time in Anaheim was depressing. In 2013 Wilson had a record of 17-7 with an ERA of 3.39. He pitched in 2015, finishing with an 8-8 record before being shut down due to an elbow injury in July of 2015.

Still, there doesn’t appear to be a ton of interest in Wilson’s abilities, despite his progression. Even if a team takes a chance on Wilson, there is a high risk for Wilson as Angel fans know. Although It’s unlikely he’ll sign a high volume contract with any team. He’ll likely take on the same role that Tim Lincecum took with the Angels last season.

