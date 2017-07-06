Eric Pardinho, 16-year-old Brazilian, agrees with Blue Jays

SAO PAULO (AP) A 16-year-old Brazilian right-hander with a 94 mph fastball agreed on Thursday to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Eric Pardinho, No. 5 on MLB.com’s list of 30 international amateur prospects, made the announcement alongside Blue Jays assistant general manager Andrew Tinnish.

The 5-foot, 8-inch Pardinho has been scouted by the Blue Jays he was 14 and will report to the team’s complex in the Dominican Republic.

”We really like his arm action, delivery and his athleticism,” Tinnish said during a news conference. ”He is one of the most advanced I’ve seen at this age. This is a very mature 16-year-old.”

Evandro Pardinho, Eric’s father, said there were multiple offers, but the Blue Jays’ had the best balance between infrastructure and money.

”Other Brazilians that played in the major leagues have helped me through this process, I hope to adapt quickly,” Pardinho said.

Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes and Kansas City outfielder Paulo Orlando are among the active Brazilian players.

