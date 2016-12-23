Edwin Encarnacion’s deal has his new Indians teammates ridiculously excited

Cleveland Indians fans got quite a holiday gift Thursday night when the defending American League champions agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with slugger Edwin Encarnacion – arguably the premier free agent on the market.

Over the past five seasons, Encarnacion ranks second in the majors in homers (193) and RBI (550), and sixth in OPS (.912). And when you consider that the Mets will pay Yoenis Cespedes $110 million over the next four years, there’s even more reason for Indians fans to celebrate Encarnacion’s arrival.

Indians fans aren’t the only ones whose hearts have grown three sizes. Check out the reaction from Encarnacion’s new teammates in Cleveland:

When you know you 'bout to sign with the @Indians pic.twitter.com/ZwTKbk5PLC — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) December 23, 2016

On the flip side, Encarnacion’s former Blue Jays teammates were sorry to see him go:

Can't express my feelings towards losing my brother @Encadwin. Most humble and genuine dude ever. Thank you for everything you taught me! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) December 23, 2016

Will Encarnacion lead the Indians to a second consecutive pennant, or are the Red Sox now the team to beat? Or is there another AL squad that will emerge? We’re still two months from spring training, but the excitement clearly is building.