Easter Bunny demolishes Teddy Roosevelt in Presidents’ race at Nationals’ game

Poor Teddy Roosevelt rarely wins the Presidents’ race at Washington Nationals games, but on Sunday as the Nationals dueled the Phillies it looked like fan favorite was going to make a rare trip to the finish line first.

That is, until the Easter Bunny showed up.

Check it out as the Easter Bunny completely wipes out poor Teddy.

BAH GAWD HE'S BROKEN IN HALF! pic.twitter.com/MVgQzfkvbT — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 16, 2017

The Bah Gawd reference in the tweet comes from the legendary call by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross when The Undertaker threw Mankind — aka Mick Foley — off the top of the Hell in the Cell.

If anyone needs a refresher course on that moment:

