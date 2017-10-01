Dodgers, Rockies gearing up for postseason (Oct 01, 2017)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers will finish the regular season Sunday, playing the rubber game of their series in a contest that very likely will resemble a Cactus League contest with a slew of pitchers and a cluttered scorecard.

That’s because the game will have no bearing on the standings. Despite a 5-3 loss Saturday, the Rockies clinched the second National League wild card when the Milwaukee Brewers lost Saturday, and the Dodgers clinched home-field advantage through the postseason.

The Rockies will play at Arizona on Wednesday in a win-or-go-home game. The winner will open the NL Division Series on Friday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Standing in the Rockies’ champagne-soaked clubhouse, Colorado manager Bud Black said, “This is going to be a little messy. There’s got to be a quick cleanup for a turnaround game tomorrow. But it’s worth it.”

Watching his euphoric players celebrate, Black said, “I’ve been in their shoes both as a player and a coach. So happy for them. I know that this feeling will never leave you. We still got some work to do, still got some work to do. Wednesday we got to go Arizona and play a good ballgame.”

Tyler Anderson (6-6, 4.81) will start Sunday for Rockies against Ross Stripling (3-5, 3.86). Anderson is 8-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 20 career games (19 starts) at Coors Field, a span of 119 1/3 innings. He has the lowest ERA there of any starting pitcher who has thrown 65 innings.

Since being reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10 following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee July 3, Anderson is 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA (22 2/3 innings, 3 earned runs) in four games (three starts) and has allowed 13 hits and three walks in that span with 18 strikeouts.

Anderson won his last start Tuesday against Miami, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing four hits and no walks with five strikeouts in Colorado’s 6-0 victory.

Anderson is 0-3 with a 7.00 ERA in four starts against the Dodgers this season, the last on June 25, one day before he was placed on the 10-day disabled list for the second time with left knee inflammation. He’s 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA in seven career starts against them and 2-2 with a 3.75 ERA against them at Coors Field.

Neither Anderson nor Stripling is expected to be on the mound long. Stripling has made 48 relief appearances and one start this season on Aug. 25, a three-inning outing against Milwaukee. In 15 starts in the big leagues, Stripling is 3-6 with a 4.35 ERA. In 55 career relief appearances, Stripling is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA.

He’s 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in eight games, one start, against the Rockies and 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four games, one start, at Coors Field.

In Saturday’s win, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw tuned up for his start Friday in Game 1 of the Division Series against either Arizona or Colorado with a four-inning, 57-pitch outing in which he allowed seven hits and three runs. What comes now for Kershaw and his teammates is October and another crack at winning the World Series, something the Dodgers have not done since 1988.

“I’m sure every year I feel like we’re going to win the World Series,” Kershaw said, “This year is no different. We’ve had a better regular season than I’ve ever been a part of. Just a matter of winning 11 games now.”