Diamondbacks return home to face rival Dodgers (Apr 21, 2017)

PHOENIX — If it seems as if the Diamondbacks and Dodgers play every weekend, well, two out of three is pretty close.

After splitting a four-game wraparound series in Los Angeles that concluded Monday, the teams will meet again in Chase Field in a three-game series that begins Friday, when right-hander Taijuan Walker will oppose Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood.

Walker, 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA, beat the Dodgers in Los Angeles in his most recent outing, giving up three hits and striking out seven in a 3-1 victory Sunday. Walker helped himself with a single in a two-run third inning that broke a scoreless tie, giving him the margin he needed.

Arizona (10-7) will return home after an up-and-down 4-6 road trip. The Diamondbacks lost four of the first five before rebounding to capture the final two games in Los Angeles and the first game in San Diego.

But an Arizona offense that led the majors with 78 runs after 15 games had only one in the final two games in San Diego. The Diamondbacks had nine hits but were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in a 4-1 loss Thursday.

“It was a tough night offensively,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “Credit their pitchers the last two nights. It was a decent road trip. I thought we played pretty good. They did a good job of grinding and battling and putting us in a position to win some games, and we did.”

Wood will make his second start of the season, his first outing since picking up a victory over Arizona last Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief in an 8-4 victory after taking over from starter Kenta Maeda, who is scheduled to pitch the second game of the series Saturday.

Wood, who has given up one earned run in nine innings this season, has had success against Arizona both with Atlanta and the Dodgers. Wood gave up one run and five hits in seven innings in a 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on April 13, 2016 his last start against them last year. He is 3-3 with a 3.06 ERA in his career appearances, five starts, against them. Arizona is hitting .220 against him.

Despite their .500 record, the Dodgers (8-8) lead the National League with a plus-22 run differential.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, slashing .360/.448/.520, is second in the NL with eight doubles. He was given a day off Wednesday after being hit in the hand by a pitch Tuesday, although he stayed in that game.

With an RBI in Clayton Kershaw’s 4-2 victory over Colorado on Wednesday, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager became the sixth NL player since 1920 with 200 hits, 100 runs, 100 RBIs, 50 doubles and 30 homers in his first 200 games. Others on the list are Chuck Klein, Johnny Frederick, Orlando Cepeda, Albert Pujols and David Wright. Fredrick played for Brooklyn from 1929-34.

Since the teams last played, the Dodgers have placed left-hander Rich Hill (blister) and second baseman Logan Forsythe (toe) on the disabled list.

Arizona third baseman and cleanup hitter Jake Lamb has reached base in a career-high 15 straight games after going 1-for-4 at San Diego on Thursday night. Lamb is hitting .321 during the streak.

