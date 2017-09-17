Diamondbacks go for record 10th straight road win (Sep 17, 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Arizona Diamondbacks will go for a franchise-record 10th straight road win Sunday when they seek to sweep a three-game series from the San Francisco Giants.

Dominant pitching has put the Diamondbacks on the doorstep of history.

Saturday’s 2-0 win was their ninth in a row on the road, equaling the mark of the 2002 club.

Left-hander Robbie Ray notched his 14th win in a 3-2 triumph Friday night, after which right-hander Zack Greinke picked up his 17th victory in Saturday’s triumph.

The wins allowed the Diamondbacks (87-62) to retain a five-game lead in the National League wild-card race with just 13 games remaining.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker will go for the sweep on Sunday, opposed by Giants right-hander Chris Stratton.

Walker (9-7, 3.33) has been one of the best road pitchers in baseball this season. But that success has not traveled well to San Francisco.

The Diamondbacks have lost both of Walker’s previous starts at AT&T Park this season, 4-1 in April when he allowed two earned runs and 5-4 in August when he gave up three. He went 0-1 in those starts.

His 4.09 ERA in San Francisco this year is atypical of a season in which he has the 10th-best road mark in the majors (2.71). He’s gone 6-4 in those 14 starts.

Walker has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of those 14 starts. In fact, that streak extends to 16 games, the longest active run in the majors, dating back to August of 2016.

Overall, Walker is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four career starts against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks have won five straight against the Giants, and in doing so have clinched the season series with a 10-5 edge. The club will meet just three more times after Sunday.

Paul Goldschmidt provided all the necessary offense in Saturday’s win with a two-run home run.

“Nothing Goldy does surprised me,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gushed after the game. “He’s a special player. He does special things at special times.”

Stratton (2-3, 4.07) enters Sunday’s contest well rested. He has pitched a total of only 4 1/3 innings in two September starts, including throwing just five pitches before rain delayed his last outing, Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, for almost three hours.

Stratton, who struck out the only batter he faced that night, did not return after the stoppage.

The rookie has faced the Diamondbacks twice, going 0-1 with a 3.27 ERA.

Pitching hasn’t been the Giants’ problem in the first two losses in the series. Right-hander Jeff Samardzija and lefty Madison Bumgarner both pitched well enough to win, but received a total of just two runs of offensive support.

“We didn’t win, but I gave the team a chance and you have to feel good about it,” Bumgarner claimed after Saturday’s loss. “This year just hasn’t worked out for us. It’s frustrating for everybody.”

The Giants got only two hits, matching a season low, in Saturday’s game and were shut out for an NL-leading 11th time.