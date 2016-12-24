Detroit Tigers: Salary Relief and Sustainability Are Coming, Regardless of Trades

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila is looking to make the team more financially sustainable for the long run. However, even if Detroit doesn’t make any major deals this offseason, salary relief is coming.

Detroit Tigers fans could see a very similar team take the field on Opening Day 2017—at least if the team continues to hang on to veteran pieces like J.D. Martinez and Ian Kinsler.

While Detroit still has plenty of significant contracts on the team’s books, there is salary relief coming. That salary relief could come as early as next offseason when a number of players will see their respective contracts expire.

Reliever Mark Lowe and starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey, who are arguably the Tigers two most unmovable contracts, will hit free agency following 2017.

Additionally, Anibal Sanchez is another player who could potentially reach free agency. Per Spotrac, the starting pitcher has a 2018 club option for $16 million. However, his employers can buy him out for $5 million.

Elsewhere, Justin Upton is another potential free agent following 2018 if he opts out of his contract.

Another potential free agent is J.D. Martinez. If the slugging outfielder isn’t dealt beforehand, his contract will run out following the 2017 campaign.

Kinsler and K-Rod

Ian Kinsler is yet another potential free agent after the conclusion of the 2017 World Series.

However, according to Spotrac, the second baseman has a $10 million dollar club option on his contract for 2018. Given the veteran’s stellar play, he seems likely to stick around—although that is purely speculative.

Rounding out the list of players with the ability to hit the free agent market is Francisco Rodriguez.

The standout reliever will make $6 million next season (per Spotrac). Following next season, Detroit could conceivably hand the closer’s role to a younger reliever such as Bruce Rondon or Joe Jimenez.

Hypothetically speaking, if Pelfrey, Lowe, Sanchez, Martinez and Rodriguez come off the Tigers books by the conclusion of next season, the team will trim $48.05 million from the payroll.

Add Upton and his $22.125 million salary, and the number jumps to $70.175 million.

Arbitration

Detroit will likely have to shell out arbitration raises following next season.

However, the reality is that the money used on arbitration raises won’t be anywhere close to the potential salary coming off the books.

Jose Iglesias, Justin Wilson, Nick Castellanos, Andrew Romine, Bruce Rondon, Alex Wilson, Blaine Hardy, James McCann and Shane Greene will all be eligible for arbitration following the 2017 season.

Despite the long list of names, the group could change with time.

Iglesias and Justin Wilson’s names have come up often in the trade-rumor mill, while Detroit could eventually replace Romine.

The Tigers could trade the trio for pieces that will help the team sustain long-term success. In the meantime, the likes of Dixon Machado and Joe Jimenez can step in and provide similar production.

Notable Pre-Arbitration Names

While some key players will be eligible for arbitration following next season, the Detroit Tigers will still employ a significant number of players yet to be eligible for the process.

Michael Fulmer, Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd will be arbitration eligible following 2018.

According to Spotrac, Fulmer made $507,500 last season, while Norris and Boyd checked in at $514,500 and $507,500 respectively.

Joining the trio on the list of players yet to be arbitration eligible following the 2017 season are Kyle Ryan, Machado, Tyler Collins, Buck Farmer, JaCoby Jones and Steven Moya.

Looking Even Farther Into the Future

Victor Martinez and his annual $18 million salary will come off the books following 2018, as will Ian Kinsler’s contract should his option for that season be picked up.

Detroit will still have a host of core players under contract at that point. These include the likes of Fulmer, Norris, Rondon, Castellanos Justin Verlander, Miguel Cabrera and potentially Upton.

While the days of the Detroit Tigers being major players on the free agent market are likely over, the team’s ability to develop players could provide just as beneficial.

High-upside prospects will provide the Tigers with promising and affordable talent to build the roster around. These prospects will provide a boost to the team while also saving Detroit significant cash.

Top Position Player Prospects

One of the team’s more promising minor league talents, Christin Stewart’s ability to hit for raw power and draw a high number of walks make him a potential franchise cornerstone.

Additionally, fellow position-player prospects like Mike Gerber, Derek Hill, Jose Azocar and Will Maddox hold plenty of intrigue.

Gerber fills up the stat sheet over the course of a season. Just last year in 132 games split between Lakeland and Erie, the outfielder accumulated 80 RBI, 69 runs scored, 30 doubles, 18 home runs, eight stolen bases and six triples.

Elsewhere, Hill’s elite speed and defense make him a near-lock for the Major Leagues.

Azocar, who has shown nothing but upside since joining the professional ranks, just finished his first season in the Midwest League. The 20-year-old batted .281 with 51 RBI for West Michigan. Overall, he’s a .289 career hitter in the minors and has the upside of a plus defender in center.

Rounding out the list of position players is Maddox, who has been extremely productive since being drafted in the 18th round of the 2014 draft.

The infielder is a career .325 hitter in the minors and recently finished in the top 25 in the Midwestern league in sacrifice hits (14th), on-base percentage (15th), RBI (18th), runs scored (22nd) and doubles (23rd).

High-Upside Pitchers

Over on the pitching side of things, Matt Manning and Beau Burrows both feature blazing fastballs, and could very well become frontline starters in the Majors.

Manning could team with Fulmer to give Detroit two true aces at the top of the rotation.

There’s also Kyle Funkhouser, a former first-round pick who didn’t sign and fell to the Tigers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Funkhouser may very well join Manning and Burrows in the Detroit rotation down the line.

Speaking of the 2016 draft, Al Avila did a tremendous job of adding relievers with excellent upside.

Mark Ecker (0.98 ERA, 10.1 K/9), Zac Houston (0.30 ERA, 14.9 K/9) and Bryan Garcia (2.41 ERA, 10.6 K/9) have all posted excellent numbers so far in their respective minor league careers.

It is obviously still early, but if they can continue that success, Detroit will have some exciting bullpen depth in the coming years.

This is all without mentioning Jimenez, who has the upside to be an impact closer the Majors.

In addition to the 2016 draftees and Jimenez, Drew Smith (1.92 career ERA, 11.3 K/9) and Gerson Moreno (3.48 career ERA, 8.1 K/9) are two other names to watch.

Victor Alcantara, the prospect acquired for Cameron Maybin, is another potential power reliever at the Major League level.

Not only is the future bright for the Detroit Tigers, but, it is looking more and more financially sustainable.

This article originally appeared on