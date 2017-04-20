Walk-off loss couldn’t have been more painful for Tigers SS Jose Iglesias

It’s tough to imagine how Wednesday’s 8-7 loss in Tampa Bay could have ended any more regrettably for Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias.

A potential game-ending double-play turned into a walk-off error — and a TKO — for Iglesias after he stumbled on the second-base bag and threw wildly to first. Iglesias got a knee to the head as Brad Miller slid to try to break up the play in the process:

This game always shows you something new.#RaysWin! pic.twitter.com/zvGWLTLR8x — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 20, 2017

Down went Iglesias, and down he stayed. Ouch.

“It looks like the knee hit him in the jaw. He kind of hit the base and tripped on the throw and he and the runner kind of collided,” manager Brad Ausmus told the Detroit Free Press. “He’s been in better shape, let’s put it that way.”

As a result, Iglesias is a candidate for the 7-day concussion disabled list.

The Tigers will decide if Jose Iglesias needs to be placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list today, manager Brad Ausmus said. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) April 20, 2017

Be careful out there.

