Tigers GM signs his son in time for the holidays — a year after letting him walk

The holidays will be a little less awkward in the Avila household this year now that free-agent catcher Alex Avila has returned to the Detroit Tigers.

Family reunion: #Tigers announce signing of free-agent catcher Alex Avila – son of GM Al Avila – to one-year contract. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 23, 2016

Avila is the son of Tigers GM Al Avila, who made the tough decision to part ways with Alex after the 2015 season.

“I haven’t really slept much because I’m so excited,” Alex Avila told the Chicago Tribune. “I’m sure my dad was involved at some point. Now that it’s done, I talked to him and we’ll be together at my house in Florida this weekend. And, we’ll have something other than Christmas to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, Al Avila played it much more professionally in a statement, per MLB.com:

“Alex provides us with the needed depth at the catching position.”

Avila, 29, played his first seven seasons with the Tigers before spending one season as a backup with the Chicago White Sox in 2016. He had his best season in 2011, when he hit .295/.389/.506 with 19 homers and 82 RBI – earning a spot on the AL All-Star team.