Desmond leads playoff-chasing Rockies over Marlins 15-9 (Sep 27, 2017)

DENVER (AP) Ian Desmond hit a three-run homer as part of a six-run second inning and the playoff-chasing Colorado Rockies beat Miami 15-9 on Wednesday, hours after Major League Baseball approved the sale of the Marlins to an investment group featuring Derek Jeter.

With three games remaining, the Rockies are in prime position to contend for their first postseason berth since 2009. They entered the day with a 1 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee, which played Cincinnati later in the evening. St. Louis trailed by 2 1/2 games heading into its contest against Chicago.

Down 15-5, Miami began the ninth with four straight doubles and later added two more singles. Earlier, MLB approved the Marlins’ sale to a group led by Bruce Sherman and Jeter. The former New York Yankees captain plans to be a limited partner in charge of the business and baseball operations.

Jon Gray (10-4) lasted six innings and allowed three runs. The right-hander has now allowed three or fewer runs in 13 straight starts.

Adam Conley (7-8) gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and remained at 57 homers.