Don Mattingly explains why Derek Jeter would succeed as an MLB owner

Marlins manager Don Mattingly says he isn’t surprised that Derek Jeter has been mentioned as a potential suitor to purchase the Miami franchise.

In fact, Mattingly told reporters that Jeter, who retired after the 2014 season, has talked about owning a major-league franchise in the past. And he expects his fellow Yankees legend to succeed if he eventually pursues that path.

“I’m sure he’d be good,” Mattingly said, via MLB.com. “Jeets pretty much seems to be good at everything he tries to do. … He’s always talked about it. I asked him if he wanted to coach. He was like, ‘Never.'”

On Wednesday, FOX Business reported that a group led by Jeter “has expressed interest in bidding” for the Marlins, as is a group led by former Florida governor Jeb Bush. In addition, an unidentified third reportedly is in the running to purchase the franchise.

Reports that Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, who bought the team in 2002 for $158.5 million, was considering a sale – perhaps seeking as much as $1.6 billion – began to surface in February.

We’re obviously many steps removed from Jeter owning the Marlins (or any other MLB franchise), but the prospect of Mattingly working for Jeter is quite intriguing. Mattingly retired after the 1995 season, the same season in which Jeter got his first taste of the majors. Mattingly spent his entire 14-season major-league career with the Yankees, and Jeter spent all 20 of his in pinstripes.

