Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush reportedly teaming up in bid to purchase Marlins

Derek Jeter, Marlins owner? It could be one step closer to reality, according to a report by the Miami Herald.

There was a report earlier this month that the Yankees great was interested in purchasing the team from Jeffrey Loria – prompting Marlins manager (and fellow Yankees legend) Don Mattingly to discuss Jeter’s longtime aspiration to own a major-league club. That same report from FOX Business listed former Florida governor Jeb Bush as leading a separate group that had interest in obtaining the franchise.

According to the Herald, Jeter and Bush now are joining forces in their bid for the Marlins. They are competing against at least one other suitor, New York financier named Wayne Rothbaum.

When whispers of a possible sale first began in February, a price tag of at least $1.6 billion was floated as the asking price for the Marlins. There was some doubt as to whether Jeter could meet that price, but perhaps it would be possible in cooperation with Bush.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!