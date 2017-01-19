Curt Schilling Argues with Fake Sidney Ponson Twitter Account

Give Curt Schilling time, and he will eventually do something that is an unintentional comedy goldmine. This week, it involved getting into an argument with a fake Sidney Ponson Twitter account.

Oh, Curt Schilling. Seemingly every week, he does something to make us laugh. Or cry. Or shake your head at the amazing stupidity of what he puts out on social media. Indeed, Curt Schilling is the gift that keeps on giving.

Yesterday was not a particularly great day for ol’ Schill. First, he lost over 7% of his support for the MLB Hall of Fame, finishing behind the likes of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. He then got into an argument on Twitter with former Major League pitcher, and Knight of Aruba, Sir Sidney Ponson. Or, at least, he thought it was Sidney Ponson.

Curt Schilling shit talking a fake Sidney Ponson account is already my favorite Twitter interaction of the year pic.twitter.com/GnkO1H8e5B — Dan Gartland (@Dan_Gartland) January 19, 2017

Oh, and the fact that the “Ponson” account only had 43 followers and was not verified? That was irrelevant to Schilling. After all, facts are a matter of what one believes.

.@Dan_Gartland @JATayler sorry, that’s 2nd now. Curt Schilling INSISTING that said account is real is now my favorite pic.twitter.com/einq3qAR4D — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) January 19, 2017

Schilling was even told this was not a real account. And that it says so in the Twitter biography. But facts are for losers. Schilling knows what he believes in.

At some point, there has to come a time when Curt Schilling takes a look at himself and wonders what he has become. He is almost a parody of himself at this point, a former great pitcher who has a borderline Hall of Fame case who has instead become a punchline. However, that would take a level of self-awareness that, at this point, it does not seem likely that he possesses.

Instead, it has become almost a weekly ritual to learn of some new ridiculousness that Schilling has gotten himself involved in. Whether it is fighting with baseball writers, posting memes that could be regarded as hateful, or just his general ascension into the muddy skies of stupidity, Schill’s gonna Schill.

It is truly unfortunate that this has become his legacy. His time on the diamond, where he was a six time All Star and was the Cy Young runner up three times, is being forgotten. Even his gutsy performance during the 2004 playoffs, and his infamous Bloody Sock, have become overshadowed by the person that Schilling has become. And that is being reflected in his Hall of Fame vote totals.

At times, the unintentional comedy of Curt Schilling makes it so that we hope that he never changes. However, for his own well being, he may want to take a good hard look at himself.

