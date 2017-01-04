The Cleveland Indians wish a fond farewell to a World Series hero

As the Cleveland Indians prepare to welcome their new slugger – Edwin Encarnacion is putting the finishing touches on his big free-agent deal – they are saying goodbye to another.

Outfielder Rajai Davis, who was known more for his legs (an AL-best 43 stolen bases last season) than his power (career-high 12 homers) until one fateful night in November, agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the A’s on Tuesday night.

Thus, the man who hit the biggest homer of the Indians’ 2016 season is on his way out of Progressive Field after only one season. But the Indians made sure to thank him on his way out:

It’ll never get bigger than that. A game-tying, two-out homer against Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series. Even LeBron James lost his mind.