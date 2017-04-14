Indians’ Kipnis offers Lindor swag to anyone who can find obsolete shin guard

In an act of desperation, the Cleveland Indians’ Jason Kipnis has taken advantage of his 155,000-person reach on Instagram in an effort to find a shin guard.

The 29-year-old second baseman explained in a post on Thursday that a particular Easton-made shin guard he’s used since college has gone missing:

Kipnis’ odds for finding a replacement appear to be fairly high, as a number of people have responded with leads.

It’s funny that Kipnis apparently believes that his rising star shortstop teammate Franisco Lindor is a big draw than himself — a two-time All-Star and pretty popular player in his own right. Gotta get that shin guard.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!