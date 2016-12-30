Indians ace says he scared a coyote off his property with a baseball to the backside

Corey Kluber’s offseason throwing program is unlike anyone else’s in the majors.

The Indians’ ace and postseason hero recently set the record straight about the tale of the coyote who wandered onto his property and was hanging out in front of his house.

It turns out that the holiday tale was no hoax, though The Plain Dealer notes that the original version of the story – one that left the fate of the coyote in question – prompted Kluber to elaborate.

Some clarity on this Kluber/coyote story on what actually transpired (1/2) +said animal was pacing near front entrance of house — Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) December 24, 2016

(2/2) +said person tossed round object near animal, hitting it near its tail

+said animal left property

+carry on & have a great holiday — Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) December 24, 2016

The coyote shook it off and took his base – far away from the Kluber compound.