Clayton Kershaw calls out Rockies pitcher for being ‘disrespectful’

The Rockies learned a couple of lessons during their 4-2 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday: Don’t make Clayton Kershaw wait, and don’t make Clayton Kershaw angry. It won’t end well.

Kershaw was about to deliver the first pitch of the game to Charlie Blackmon when he had to step off the mound as Rockies lefty Tyler Anderson walked from the bullpen to the dugout after finishing his warmup routine a bit late.

“That was one of the more disrespectful things I’ve been a part of in a game,” Kershaw said, via MLB.com. “I really didn’t appreciate that. The game starts at 7:10, it started at 7:10 here for a long time. Just go around or finish earlier. That wasn’t appreciated, for sure. Not going to say any more, I’ll get in trouble.”

A peeved Kershaw paced around the mound before allowing a run on two hits and a walk in the first inning. He then settled in and found his ace form, finishing with 10 strikeouts in seven innings and earning his third win of the season.

Afterward, Anderson said he meant no harm and wasn’t trying to disrupt Kershaw.

“It wasn’t intentional at all,” he said. “We were in foul territory. I was surprised that they wouldn’t let him pitch. So we started jogging.”

Lesson learned – the hard way.

