Cincinnati Reds: Brandon Phillips Unhappy After Rejecting Trade

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips blocked a trade to the Atlanta Braves back in November, and the veteran was reportedly steamed about his team’s attempt to move him. MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds claims that Phillips told him about his frustration after nixing the trade.

“He’s ticked,” the former big leaguer said, as per the Cincinnati Enquirer. “He doesn’t feel like he was ever asked that there was a deal on the table.”

Reynolds further clarifies that Phillips’ rejection of the proposed deal had nothing to do with the potential move to the Braves. He reportedly asked Reynolds, “You think I wouldn’t want to go to Atlanta?” Phillips grew up in the area and planned to attend the University of Georgia before being drafted by the Expos in 1999.

This is hardly the first time the Reds have had difficulty completing a trade involving their longtime second baseman. As the Enquirer’s C. Trent Rosencrans recounts, Cincinnati tried to send him to the Yankees in 2013, but Phillips used his limited no-trade protection to block the deal. Since then, he has gained 10-5 rights, allowing him to veto any proposed trade.

Last offseason, the Reds again attempted to move Phillips, this time to the Nationals. Washington was reportedly unwilling to offer the three-time All-Star an extension, so Phillips rejected the deal.

Once among the game’s best second basemen, the aging Phillips has noticeably declined in recent years. Although he can still hit for average (.293 over the last two seasons), he doesn’t bring much else to the table offensively, failing to post an OPS+ above 100 since 2011. He also used to be a legitimate power threat for the position (30 home runs in 2007), but Phillips has managed just 31 homers over the past three years combined.

Phillips’ defense has taken a hit as well. For the first time since the 2006 season, he posted negative marks in both defensive runs saved (-7) and UZR/150 (-2.3) at second base in 2016. From 2007 to 2015 he averaged 7 DRS and 9.4 UZR/150.

Entering his age-36 season, it’s unlikely Phillips will rebound with either the bat or glove. He can still swipe a bag, though, with 37 steals over the last two years.

Nevertheless, certain teams may find Phillips’ veteran experience appealing as he prepares for his 16th campaign in the major leagues. With just one year and $14 million remaining on his contract, he wouldn’t be a long-term commitment either (although the Reds would surely have to pick up a chunk of that tab to sweeten the pot). Recent reports have not indicated that Phillips is still holding out for a new extension, which would certainly simplify things.

However, it seems like the Reds and Phillips will need to come to a better understanding to get a deal done. It makes sense that Cincinnati would want to move on from Phillips in order to make room at second base for Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera this year. For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Jim Bowden says that a trade to the Braves remains possible if the Reds work through their lingering issues with Phillips.

Phillips could be useful in the right situation next season, and Atlanta likely views him as another veteran to help guide their young club in 2017. However, while all the details aren’t known, it just seems like he might be a bit more trouble than he’s worth at this point. Whether his hang-ups are connected solely to the Reds organization or if he would cause a headache for his new club as well remains to be seen.

