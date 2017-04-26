Cubs are bringing their World Series trophy to Fenway Park for a great cause

The Chicago Cubs are playing at Fenway Park this weekend, and they are bringing their World Series trophy with them – but not to gloat.

The trophy will be featured alongside the Red Sox’s 2004 World Series trophy in a special “curse-breaking” display during a charity event Saturday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The common denominator of those championships, of course, is Theo Epstein, who served as the general manager for the 2004 Red Sox and the president of baseball operations for the 2016 Cubs.

The Hot Stove Cool Music charity event will take place after the Cubs-Red Sox game Saturday and is being presented by the Red Sox Foundation and the Foundation To Be Named Later (founded by Boston native Epstein and his twin brother).

Talk about a chance to see some history … this display would have seemed as unlikely as a unicorn or Bigfoot sighting not too long ago.

