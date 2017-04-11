Cubs raise their World Series banner, then celebrate with a walk-off win

The Cubs’ long-awaited World Series celebration had a little bit of everything on Monday night. After enduring a 108-year drought and then a near-two hour rain delay – slightly longer than the now-famous 17-minute delay in Game 7 of the Fall Classic – the 2016 championship banner finally was raised. But that was just part of the party.

In a special pregame ceremony, Cubs Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins and Billy Williams raised flags for the 1907 and 1908 World Series champions, and the 2016 NL pennant winners. And then the current Cubs players teamed up to help raise the 2016 World Series flag (see video above).

The players then paraded onto the field with the World Series trophy. And how did those in attendance at Wrigley Field pass the time during the rain delay? By watching David Ross on “Dancing with the Stars”:

Once the action began, the Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead against the Dodgers, whose 2016 season ended at Wrigley in the NLCS. Los Angeles battled back to tie it with a run in the sixth and another in the eighth. But it only seemed fitting that the Cubs send their fans home happy – in walk-off style, courtesy of Rizzo:

A good end to a good night! pic.twitter.com/ENg5D6D69m — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 11, 2017

And Rizzo was just as excited as anyone:

Rizzo: "I’ll remember this day for as long as I play baseball." — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) April 11, 2017

As eventful as Monday was, there is more to come this week. The Cubs will get their World Series rings Wednesday, when Ross will sing (and possibly dance) during the seventh-inning stretch.

