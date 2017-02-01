Chicago Cubs trade for former top pitching prospect, Eddie Butler

The Chicago Cubs continue to focus on pitching, swinging a deal to shore up pitching depth ahead of Spring Training in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs bolstered their relief corps, trading for Eddie Butler of the Colorado Rockies as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times. In exchange, Colorado received minor leaguer James Farris and the Cubs’ top international bonus slot.

Butler, 25, has struggled to live up to the hype that once surrounded him. In parts of two big league seasons, his 6.50 earned run average and 1.770 WHIP left much to be desired. Across 159 1/3 innings worked, opponents racked up 212 hits and 126 runs against him.

Don’t expect Butler to shake up the big league bullpen to open the season. He’ll likely open the year at Triple-A Iowa, given his recent woes. In his still-young career, his work at Triple-A hasn’t been promising (5.01 ERA across just under 160 innings).

The sinkerballer adds something most fans believe the Chicago Cubs lack: plentiful pitching depth.

Last week’s signing of Brett Anderson was one step closer to solidifying the staff. But, given his past health concerns, it was far from a slam-dunk signing.

A quality arm (and some money) heads west

In the deal, Colorado gains a quality young arm with plenty of upsides. Farris, just 24, spent time at Myrtle Beach and Tennessee last season, pitching to a sub-3.00 ERA in 66 innings out of the pen.

The most impressive number from Farris comes in the form of his 10.1 strikeout-per-nine mark. That being said, without high-minors experience, it remains to be seen whether his success translates at the next level.

Colorado and Chicago will also swap international bonus slots. The Rockies will now have the No. 28 slot – worth an additional $255 in pool money – while the Cubs fall to the 74th.

In a corresponding move, Chicago designated right-hander Dylan Floro for assignment. Floro, who spent most of last season at the Triple-A level, was also designated for assignment earlier this offseason by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, Butler and the rest of this pitching staff will report to Mesa, Arizona in 14 days as the Cubs prepare for what they hope to be another successful season.

