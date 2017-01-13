Anthony Rizzo’s hilarious greeting to Dexter Fowler: ‘I can’t talk to you anymore’

Anthony Rizzo knows what’s up: Dexter Fowler now plays for the enemy. And when Rizzo saw his former Cubs teammate last weekend at Kris Bryant’s wedding, he had a hilarious way of saying hello.

“I said ‘it’s 2017, so I can’t talk to you anymore,’ ” Rizzo told the Chicago Tribune.

Fowler, who spent the past two seasons with Chicago and helped the Cubs break their 108-year World Series drought, signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the rival Cardinals in December.

Rizzo, of course, was kidding when he greeted Fowler, who led off the historic Game 7 of the Fall Classic with a home run.

“It’s just a friendly rivalry. I want to see him do well. He’s a good friend. He’s a world champion of the Chicago Cubs for the rest of his life, no matter where he’s playing, no matter what jersey he’s wearing,” Rizzo added.

Fittingly, the Cubs will open the 2017 regular season in St. Louis, giving Fowler an immediate chance to show his former teammates what they’ll be missing. And Rizzo will be among the Cubs rooting for him.

“I told him I hope he gets five hits against us every time and we beat him every time. It’s the best outcome.”

Fowler will see many more of his former teammates Monday, as he reportedly plans to join them at the White House to celebrate their 2016 World Series title with President Obama.