World Series champion Cubs will visit President Obama at White House on Monday

President Barack Obama said goodbye to the nation in his farewell address Tuesday night, but he’ll have a few more visitors next week.

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to visit the White House on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Confirmed! Cubs to White House Monday before #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/dOVcqIrq36 — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) January 11, 2017

Confirmed: Cubs accept Obama invitation, to visit White House Monday. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) January 11, 2017

Obama, a huge fan of the crosstown White Sox, first extended the invitation just hours after the Cubs snapped their 108-year World Series drought.

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016

The Cubs will be the final championship sports team to visit the White House before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.