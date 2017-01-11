World Series champion Cubs will visit President Obama at White House on Monday

President Barack Obama said goodbye to the nation in his farewell address Tuesday night, but he’ll have a few more visitors next week.

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to visit the White House on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Obama, a huge fan of the crosstown White Sox, first extended the invitation just hours after the Cubs snapped their 108-year World Series drought.

The Cubs will be the final championship sports team to visit the White House before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

