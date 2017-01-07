Anthony Rizzo’s parents were present but unharmed in Fort Lauderdale shooting

The mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport shook the nation on Friday and was especially frightening for Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Shortly after the shooting, which killed five people and injured eight others in a baggage claim area, Rizzo sent a tweet revealing that his parents were travelling through the airport when the attack occurred.

Parents were traveling through FLL today during the shooting. So thankful they r ok. Praying for those families not getting the same news. — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 6, 2017

As Rizzo said, the thoughts of the nation – and beyond – are with the victims and their families who weren’t as fortunate.