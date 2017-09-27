Canha’s walk-off homer leads A’s past Mariners, 6-5 (Sep 27, 2017)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Mark Canha hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning to lead the Oakland Athletics past the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Wednesday.

Canha’s fifth homer this season came on a 1-0 pitch from Shae Simmons (0-1).

Oakland avoided a three-game sweep and snapped an eight-game losing streak against Seattle.

The A’s improved to 15-10 in September, clinching their first winning month since April of 2016. They won 15 games in a month for the first time since June 2015.

Matt Joyce tied an A’s record with three doubles.

Blake Treinen (3-4) pitched a scoreless ninth, working around a one-out double by rookie Mike Marjama.

The A’s led 5-3 going into the top of the eighth, when Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer off Chris Hatcher.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball