Brother of MLB pitcher Edinson Volquez reportedly stabbed to death

The brother of Miami Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez was stabbed to death in the Dominican Republic, according to a report by Quisqueyanos En Los Deportes.

Brandy Volquez died after being stabbed in a Santo Domingo barber shop. According to the report, authorities have a suspect in custody.

Brandy’s death is just the latest tragic loss for the former Royals right-hander, who signed with the Marlins this offseason.

Volquez suffered another family tragedy before his Game 1 start in the 2015 World Series, when his father passed away from complications with heart disease. Volquez did not learn of his father’s passing until he was taken out of the game after six innings.

After leaving the team to attend his father’s funeral, Volquez returned to pitch in Game 5, which the Royals won to clinch the World Series championship.