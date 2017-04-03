Brewers pitcher seeking ‘9-to-5 job where I get treated like a human’ after being cut

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tyler Cravy wasn’t thrilled that his team decided to send him to Triple-A to start this season and he let that be very clear with the comments he made following the cut.

Talking to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel over the weekend, Cravy said he may look for a “9-to-5 job where I get treated like a human” rather than report to the minors. More than anything, it seems that the 27-year-old reliever felt he pitched well enough to make the big league club.

“It would just be nice to have the honesty straight up front instead of, ‘Hey, you’re competing for a job,’ then literally out-compete everyone and be told, ‘Sorry, we have other plans.’ “It says a lot about the integrity, or lack thereof, of the guys running the show, but what are you going to do? All you can do is put up numbers and sometimes that’s still not enough. I don’t think they would release me. I think it would just be me deciding to quit if I chose that route. I’m just not sure I want to play for guys who treat you like this.”

In 11 appearances this spring, Cravy had a 2.03 ERA and held opponents to a .116 batting average, so it seems fair that he’d think that’s good enough to earn a spot on the MLB roster. However, he has had a rough go of things in the majors to this point.

Cravy has pitched in 34 games — including nine starts — for the Brewers since 2015 and has a 4.56 ERA with an 0-9 record.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!